Severe Thunderstorms Possible for Wednesday

*** Stormtracker12 Alert Day Wednesday for Severe Weather Potential ***
Smoke-filtered sunshine held across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. Despite that smokey haze, light breezes and temperatures in the 80s made for a nice summer day. Overnight, we'll expect partly cloudy, to mostly fair skies and a light southerly breeze. Lows early Wednesday morning will range from the lower, to middle 60s.
Wednesday will begin quietly, but it could become quite noisy during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will develop, and some could become severe. Gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and even isolated tornadoes will be possible. For that reason, Wednesday has been designated as a Stormtracker12 "Alert Day."
Heat and humidity will be sticking with us Thursday and Friday. Highs each day will surround the 90-degree mark. I think Thursday will be mostly dry, but we will likely have more showers and thunderstorms developing Friday. On ABC12 News we'll tell you what Friday's storms will mean for our weekend's weather. - JR