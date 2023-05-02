Showers Likely Overnight

Our second day of May brought us our second consecutive day of lousy March weather. Flakes of snow and drops of rain were accompanied by strong northwesterly winds and very chilly temperatures. Overnight it will be more of the same. Some drops and flakes will continue as temperatures settle into the middle 30s early Wednesday morning.
The best chance of showers Wednesday will come early in the day. The Thumb Region will hold on to them a little longer than everyone else. North-northwesterly winds will still be up near 20mph at times, but the trend will be for speeds to diminish through the afternoon. Highs for the day will range from the 40s in the Thumb, to lower 50s elsewhere.
Skies will be a little bit brighter to end the workweek. Having said that, don't be surprised by a few sprinkles. The northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will have the best chance of seeing them on Friday. Highs Thursday will approach 60 in some areas, while most of us get into the 60s on Friday. On ABC12 News we're tracking even warmer air for the weekend. - JR