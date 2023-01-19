Showers will Linger Overnight

A storm system anchored over the Great Lakes brought rain and a wet snow to Mid-Michigan Thursday. Temperatures stayed above freezing so roads just stayed wet for the most part. Some rain and snow showers will linger tonight as the storm just gradually drifts toward the Eastern Lakes.
On the back side of that storm, we can expect our Friday to be another mostly cloudy day. There will be a chance of some light snow showers and flurries for the first part of the day, but they won't amount to very much. High temperatures Friday will range from the lower, to middle 30s on northwesterly winds.
We may see peeks of sunshine return for Saturday. Regardless, it will be a quiet day with highs well into the 30s. Sunday will feature a pretty solid deck of clouds and temperatures a little lower than what we'll enjoy Saturday. There will also be a chance of some snow showers, but travel conditions should stay pretty good. We're tracking more chances of snow for next week on ABC12 News. - JR