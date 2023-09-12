Showers will Taper Off to Sprinkles Tonight

Our Tuesday definitely had an autumn feel to it. While we did see some sunshine here and there, spotty showers continued, and north-northwesterly winds held temperatures in the 60s for the day. With a little bit of starlight expected overnight, low temperatures early Wednesday morning will settle into the 40s. Our "normal" low is 52-degrees.
Wednesday will probably turn out to be a little bit brighter, but with light northwesterly winds holding through the day, it is likely that temperatures will fall a little short of the average. High temperatures during the afternoon will generally be in the middle 60s. We should still see highs in the middle 70s.
Our Thursday through Saturday stretch is shaping up pretty well. Thursday will be brighter and highs for the day will cruise through the 60s. We should see highs back into the 70s for Friday and Saturday. By then, our bright skies will be accompanied by light winds blowing in from the south and southwest. We'll let you know if we'll stay dry through the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR