Showers With a Few Rumbles Tuesday Afternoon

With lots of clouds holding across Mid-Michigan Monday, temperatures held in the 60s for the most part. Our "normal" high is now 78-degrees. Overnight, temperatures will dip down through the 40s with partly cloudy skies. Our "normal" low now is around 55-degrees.
Tuesday will start out dry, but some scattered showers will develop by late morning. The showers, along with a few rumbles of thunder, will remain a possibility through the afternoon hours. In general, the farther south you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance of hearing the rumbles.
Skies will brighten up a bit Wednesday, and temperatures will be comfortable. Highs for the most part will be in the middle 70s. A few more showers will make a return for Thursday, but nothing heavy is expected. On ABC12 News, we'll be tracking warmer air headed our way for Friday and the weekend. - JR