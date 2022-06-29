Skies clear with a nice afternoon ahead

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s near 80 degrees as some sunshine returns for the afternoon. Humidity levels won’t be too bad and winds will be variable at about 5-10 mph. The rain earlier was very beneficial given how dry it was – some areas picking up about ¼” of rainfall.
Overnight skies will be clear with some patchy fog forming. Lows will be seasonable, falling down to around 60 degrees.
For the day Thursday, the summertime heat returns. Highs will top the 90 degree mark yet again with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Humidity levels will be average for this time of year as well with plenty of sunshine.
Another rain chance heads our way Friday. This one won’t be heavy either, but could provide up to an additional quarter inch of moisture. That’ll help keep the fire danger in check!
The weekend looks sunny with highs in the 80s and low humidity.