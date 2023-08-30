Skies clear with chilly temperatures for the afternoon

High pressure moving in clears our skies of morning clouds. However, even with full sunshine it'll be chilly with highs today only in the mid to upper 60s for most, low 60s along the Lake Huron shoreline in the thumb. Winds will be out of the NW to N at 10-15mph.
Tonight winds turn calm with clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 40s - ten plus degrees below normal for this time of year.
Tomorrow temps recover into the low 70s with sunshine. We're then into the mid and upper 70s Friday.