Skies will be Clearing Tonight

Our Tuesday began on a slippery note in some areas as some flakes of snow lingered. Mostly cloudy, breezy conditions held for the better part of the day as very chilly air dominated. Overnight, the clouds will move out and our temperatures will drop into the 20s in most areas. Our "normal" low is in the middle 30s.
Wednesday will begin with a good bit of sunshine, but the trend for the day will be for the clouds to return. Some rain will also be possible during the course of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures for the day will be a little bit warmer than we had to start the week, but still shy of our average of 58-degrees.
We'll have more chances for rain for the late-week period too. We will also have a chance of hearing some thunder on Thursday. Thursday will also likely be our warmest day of the week. Highs will range from the 60s north, to the middle 70s south. After that, readings will retreat again heading into the weekend. We'll tell you how far on ABC12 News. - JR