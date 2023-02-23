Slick start to the day

After freezing rain, sleet, and snow yesterday roads are slick to begin our day. Give yourself extra time to clear the snow and ice off of the car and make it to any destination.
A low pressure system crossing through the southern side of the state will bring us windy conditions and a divide in temperatures today. We'll see scattered light snow possible north of the bay with drizzle and mist possible further south. On the backside of this system we'll see some sun Friday morning before the next round of light snow Friday night.
Today's highs north of the bay will be near 30 degrees, we'll see more mid 30s near the bay, and make it to around 40 near the I-69 corridor! Further southward you may see some light drizzle or mist, while north of the bay you have the chance at picking up another 1-2" of snow.
Winds gust to around 40mph this afternoon and evening, shifting to the W and NW. Winds start to lighten into tomorrow morning.
This will give us scattered lake effect snow into the late night before we dry out and clouds start to decrease.
Temps overnight will be in the teens with wind chills near 0 if not below. We start tomorrow with sunshine before clouds move in for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 20s.
We'll see another round of light snow Friday night into Saturday morning.