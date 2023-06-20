Slight chance of rain today

High pressure near Lake Huron will help to keep us under sunny skies and give us an easterly wind. We'll have the slim chance of a pop up shower today and tomorrow but the better chance for rain holds off until Friday.
Today's highs will mainly be in the low to mid 80s. A wind out of the E at 10-15mph will keep those near Lake Huron in the 70s to near 80. Most stay dry with sunshine all day long, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening.
Tonight skies are mainly clear with lows near 60. Winds will be out of the E at 5-10mph, then stay around 10mph tomorrow. Wednesday will be similar to today with a later-day chance at a spotty shower and highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
We'll add more clouds on Thursday with the next best chances of rain Friday and Monday.