 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Smoky skies this afternoon

  • 0
On the backside of a low pressure system, we're starting the day with clouds, drizzle, and a few showers. As that ends, winds out of the NNW will bring in smoke from the wildfires in Canada.
 
Air Quality Alerts have been issued for all day today due to unhealthy particulates in the atmosphere. Try to limit time outdoors, do not do activities that will contribute to air pollution like outdoor burning, and run your central air.
 
Today's highs will be mild, reaching the low 70s in most neighborhoods. Winds out of the NNW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, will help to keep us cool along with bringing in smoke. We'll start the day with spotty showers before drying out and seeing hazy sunshine to end the day.
 
Tonight smoke will start to diminish a little with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10mph.
 
Tomorrow's highs are back closer to normal, near 80 degrees. We'll see hazy sunshine before more rain chances Thursday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you