Smoky skies this afternoon

On the backside of a low pressure system, we're starting the day with clouds, drizzle, and a few showers. As that ends, winds out of the NNW will bring in smoke from the wildfires in Canada.
Air Quality Alerts have been issued for all day today due to unhealthy particulates in the atmosphere. Try to limit time outdoors, do not do activities that will contribute to air pollution like outdoor burning, and run your central air.
Today's highs will be mild, reaching the low 70s in most neighborhoods. Winds out of the NNW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, will help to keep us cool along with bringing in smoke. We'll start the day with spotty showers before drying out and seeing hazy sunshine to end the day.
Tonight smoke will start to diminish a little with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow's highs are back closer to normal, near 80 degrees. We'll see hazy sunshine before more rain chances Thursday.