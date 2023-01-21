Snow Accumulation Possible Sunday

Cloudy skies held temperatures at bay Saturday. From morning to afternoon, readings didn't move any more than five degrees. With the clouds holding fast for the night, temperatures won't fall very far nor very quickly. Lows early Sunday morning will range from the upper 20s, to around 30.
Some roads across Mid-Michigan could become a little bit slippery Sunday. Some light snow is expected for the day, with a light accumulation possible. Most of the area will see an inch or less through the day. With highs expected to be a bit above freezing, most of our big roads will likely become just wet. Most of the snow will stick to the grassy areas.
Monday and Tuesday will be pretty quiet, with temperatures a little bit above the average of 29-degrees. By Wednesday, our next winter storm will make a move into Mid-Michigan from the southwest. Some accumulation looks to be a good bet, and we have designated the day as a Stormtracker 12 "Alert Day." We're keeping an eye on it on ABC12 News. - JR