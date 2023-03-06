Snow Ends Tonight...Sunshine Returns Tuesday...

Monday was a mostly cloudy day across Mid-Michigan, although some of us managed to see a little bit of sunshine. Temperatures topped out in the upper 30s for the most part, which is where we should be this time of the year. Overnight, readings will dip into the 20s as scattered snow showers come to an end. Some light accumulation and a few slippery roads will be possible.
Tuesday will begin with some clouds in some areas. The trend for the day will be for our skies to clear. Winds will be blowing straight in from the north, but highs should manage to move to "normal" levels, courtesy of the bright sunshine. More sunshine is expected for Wednesday too. Highs will again be near "normal" levels for the day.
Thursday will be another quiet weather day, although we will see a little more cloud cover. By Friday, we'll have our next chance of snow moving in from the west. It does look like we will have a chance at some accumulation, but it is too early to say just how much we'll see. We will be keeping a close eye on it for you on ABC12 News. - JR