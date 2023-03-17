Snow Showers and Wind for Saturday

Our St. Patrick's Day, version 2023, began with spring showers and ended with flakes of snow flying here and there. Strong westerly winds drove temperatures downward through the day and changed lingering drops to flakes. Snow showers, flurries and brisk winds will continue overnight. Lows Saturday morning will surround the 20-degree mark.
Our final weekend of winter will definitely have a wintry flavor to it. Saturday will feature scattered snow showers and strong, cold winds. Highs will be near 30, but it will never feel that warm. Sunday will be brighter and a little less windy, but temperatures will stay in the 30s for the better part of the day.
Winds will clock-back to the southwest Sunday night, so warming will be the trend for the first week of the spring season. Monday, our first day of spring, will be at least partly sunny and temperatures will cruise through the 40s. A few spots may touch 50. On ABC12 News we're tracking even warmer air that is heading our way. - JR