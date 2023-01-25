 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread northward over the into
the I-69 corridor by around 7 am resulting in just enough snow
accumulation for hazardous driving conditions during the morning
commute. Snow will then steadily increase coverage and
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 AM and 4 PM Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

Bands of higher intensity snowfall will push through the area
over the next several hours. Snowfall rates may exceed a half
inch per hour at times, resulting in additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 2 inches through 2 PM with locally higher amounts
possible. Motorists should be prepared for variable road
conditions as temperatures hold between 32 and 34 degrees, with
snow covered and slick conditions worsening on untreated roadways.
Visibility may be reduced to a half mile or less at times. Slow
down and use caution if traveling this afternoon.

Snow showers continue into Wednesday evening

  • Updated
  • 0

January 25th, 2023 Morning Weather

A low pressure system lifting out of the south into the Ohio Valley today will bring us snow for most of the day. The further south and east you are the higher amounts you'll see with lower totals north and west. We'll see scattered lake effect into tomorrow with another system bringing more snow later Friday.

Today's highs will be in the low 30s with winds increasing, shifting to the northeast at 10 to 20mph. Winds will gust into the 30s overnight and into tomorrow morning before starting to die down. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s with highs Thursday near 30.

Snow showers spread across Mid-Michigan from south to north throughout the morning. Snow continues for most of the day before winding down in the evening, then quickly diminishing into the late night hours.

Snow will be the heaviest between the mid-morning and late afternoon. Visibility will fall below a mile at times and roads will be slick and snow-covered -- budget extra time for commutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tuscola County and the I-69 corridor until 10 p.m., and Iosco and Alcona counties until midnight. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties until midnight.

Totals will be around 3 to 5 or more inches near the Tri-Cities, Thumb, I-69 corridor and north of Saginaw Bay along Lake Huron, and 1 to 3 inches farther north and west.

We'll have scattered light lake effect overnight and into tomorrow before another round of snow later Friday. We'll have more chances for snow this weekend.

