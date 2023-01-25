Snow showers continue into Wednesday evening

A low pressure system lifting out of the south into the Ohio Valley today will bring us snow for most of the day. The further south and east you are the higher amounts you'll see with lower totals north and west. We'll see scattered lake effect into tomorrow with another system bringing more snow later Friday.
Today's highs will be in the low 30s with winds increasing, shifting to the northeast at 10 to 20mph. Winds will gust into the 30s overnight and into tomorrow morning before starting to die down. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s with highs Thursday near 30.
Snow showers spread across Mid-Michigan from south to north throughout the morning. Snow continues for most of the day before winding down in the evening, then quickly diminishing into the late night hours.
Snow will be the heaviest between the mid-morning and late afternoon. Visibility will fall below a mile at times and roads will be slick and snow-covered -- budget extra time for commutes.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tuscola County and the I-69 corridor until 10 p.m., and Iosco and Alcona counties until midnight. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties until midnight.
Totals will be around 3 to 5 or more inches near the Tri-Cities, Thumb, I-69 corridor and north of Saginaw Bay along Lake Huron, and 1 to 3 inches farther north and west.
We'll have scattered light lake effect overnight and into tomorrow before another round of snow later Friday. We'll have more chances for snow this weekend.