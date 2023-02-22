Snow, sleet, and freezing rain move in today

A low pressure system lifting out of the plains will bring us snow, sleet, and freezing rain today into tonight. Those near and north of the bay will see more snow tomorrow before we dry out and turn a lot colder into Friday.
Temperatures today will be in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees with winds out of the E to NE at 15-20mph gusting to around 30mph.
After some scattered snow early this morning, the main precipitation begins midday. Snow will move in across all of Mid-Michigan for lunchtime, changing to some sleet and then freezing rain in the afternoon closer to the I-69 corridor. We'll see more sleet and snow further north. This will continue through the evening and late night. Snow will be heavy at times with snowfall rates of 1"/hr possible, and expect reductions in visibility. Precipitation becomes lighter and more scattered for most after midnight with those closer to I-69 seeing spotty freezing rain and mix, while further near the bay and northward we'll see more sleet and snow into tomorrow morning. Snow then continues for those further north for much of Thursday.
For this reason, Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through today until 4am Thursday morning for most; north of the bay warnings expire at 7pm Thursday as you'll see more snow through then. Livingston and Oakland counties are under an Ice Storm Warning until 4am Thursday.
Generally speaking, the further south you are the more ice you'll see and have lower snow amounts, the further north you'll see less ice and more snow.
Ice totals will be up to 1/2" toward Livingston and Oakland counties. Near the I-69 corridor we'll pick up <2-4" of snow with up to 1/4" ice. There's a better chance at 1/10" of ice near the bay with snow totals around 3-6". North of the bay and the northern thumb look to see the most snow at 6-10+". If we see more sleet this will cut back on some of these totals. No matter where you are, roads will be slick and travel is discouraged.
Tonight's temps drop to the low and mid 20s with an E wind at 10-20mph.
Tomorrow will be very divided as this system moves through - north of the bay will stay near 30 while closer to the I-69 corridor we could top 40! Winds will gust to 40mph, shifting to the W.
Everyone cools off into Friday. Friday morning will feature single digit lows and wind chills near -5 to -15. Highs for most on Friday won't make it past 20 degrees.
If you don't have to be out stay home and relax!