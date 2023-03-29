Snow this morning before windy & cold this afternoon

A cold front crossing the state today will bring a quick round of snow early on and keep us cold for the afternoon. It'll be a bit windy today, too. High pressure moving in behind this front will bring back some sun for the afternoon and evening and we'll keep skies mainly clear tonight into tomorrow.
Snow moves across the area into the midday hours, bringing a quick 1" or less of accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces. While we won't see a lot of snow on the roads, visibility will be low, so there's good enough reason to slow it down on the roads. Snow ends from the NW to SE to end the morning and head into the afternoon, giving way to more sun to end the day.
Temperatures warm to near 40 toward the I-69 corridor and southern thumb into the late morning hours. With the cold front passing, temps then fall back to the mid 30s for the afternoon. Further near the bay and northward temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s throughout the day.
Winds will increase to 15-20mph, shifting to the NW, with gusts to 40mph possible. Gusts drop to around 20mph into the evening before winds fall to around 5-10mph tonight.
Skies are mainly clear tonight with overnight lows near 20 degrees. Tomorrow we'll see sunshine most of the day with highs into the lower 40s.