...SLOW TRAVEL ACROSS THE AREA DURING THE MORNING PEAK AND A
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

WEATHER...

* Steady light to moderate snow continues through the morning
across the entire area. Bursts of higher intensity occur along
and south of M-46.

* Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected this morning from
7 AM to 10 AM.

IMPACTS...

* Untreated roads will be snow covered and locally higher rates
could lead to a slushy coating on treated surfaces.

* Low visibility for motorists.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the;
hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to briefly heavy snow this
morning. Motorists should expect snow covered and slippery
roads, along with reduced visibility. Snow will gradually taper
off this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Snowy start to the day

A low pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley will keep snow in the forecast through the morning before it starts to move out during the afternoon. High pressure then moves in, helping us to dry out for Saturday, before the next low pressure system brings back snow chances Sunday.
 
Temperatures don't change much today, staying relatively constant in the lower 30s. It'll feel more like the low to mid 20s with a NE to N wind at around 15mph, gusting into the 20s.
 
Snow will be the heaviest this morning, causing roads to quickly become snow covered and slick, and visibility to drop to under a mile at times. Snow ends from west to east during the afternoon - near midday for those closer to the 127 corridor, closer to 3/4pm for those near the bay and I-69 corridor. Snow will linger into tonight due to lake effect for those closer to Lake Huron/in the thumb. Because of that, while most will see 3-5", closer to the lake 4-6" is possible today. Totals will be a bit lower, <2-4", further north and inland.
 
Overnight into tomorrow morning we'll see scattered light lake effect snow for those closer to Lake Huron. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s with N winds around 10mph.
 
Tomorrow afternoon we're dry with highs mainly in the low 30s. Winds stay around 10mph out of the N.
 
The next chance of light snow develops Sunday.

