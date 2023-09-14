 Skip to main content
Some afternoon clouds move in today

  • Updated
High pressure moves in over the Lower Peninsula today, giving us plenty of sunshine and light winds today. Tomorrow a warm front lifts through to the north which helps to boost temperatures closer to normal.
 
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s with a light northerly breeze. We'll see morning fog burn off, giving way to plenty of sun with just a few afternoon clouds.
 
Tonight will be chilly again with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be mainly clear with light winds and the chance for more patchy fog.
 

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with temps reaching the low 70s. We'll see mostly sunny conditions with a S wind at 5-10mph.
 
Our next chance of rain arrives this weekend.
 

September 14th, 2023 Morning Weather
 

