Some clouds today

A low pressure system and front moving through today will bring us some clouds and possibly a rain shower this afternoon and evening. High pressure follows behind, clearing our skies tonight and tomorrow before a cold front drops in from the north.
Today's highs will be mainly in the mid 70s, but an E wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the 60s. We'll see hazy sun as some of the smoke from the wildfires in Canada remains in place. Some passing clouds are likely in the afternoon with the chance of an isolated shower or storm.
Tonight skies clear with lows in the lower 50s. Winds shift to the SE at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow will be sunny and warm with temps near 80! Winds will be out of the S to SW at 5-10mph.
Wednesday a cold front brings the next chance of rain and cools us down - highs will only be near 60.