Some Flakes Are On The Way

Sunshine and west-southwesterly winds combined to make for a pleasant Tuesday across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures during the afternoon cruised through the 40s, which is just about right for a late-March day. With clouds moving in and out overnight, lows will end up surrounding the 30-degree mark, which is also right on target.
The trend late tonight will be for the clouds to increase in advance of some snow showers. Yes, more flakes of snow will fly across Mid-Michigan during the early part of our Wednesday. Roads should be fine for the most part, but some areas may see a "dusting" of accumulation on grassy areas. We will get back into some sunshine for the afternoon, and highs should sneak back into the 40s.
Thursday should prove to be a pretty good late-March day. Some bright sunshine and southwest to southerly winds will drive readings to near 50-degrees. Friday will feature some warm rain as a storm system moves into our area from the west. On ABC12 News we're also tracking what lies in wait on the back side of that system. - JR