Some Flakes will Fly This Weekend

Some parts of Mid-Michigan saw some snow stick to the grass for a little while Friday. Travel conditions, however, stayed pretty good for the most part with most of our roads just staying a little damp. Overnight, the flakes will be gone and some breaks in the clouds will be possible. Lows early Saturday morning will range from the lower, to middle 20s.
Travel conditions for the weekend are looking good too. We will see some peeks of sunshine Saturday. Highs for the day will be in the 30s. Some light snow is expected Sunday, and some could stick to the grass. High temperatures will be above the freezing mark, so roads will probably only get wet as the snow flies.
The start of week is looking pretty quiet. Some peeks of sun will be possible, and temperatures will be running a bit above average. Right now, it looks like we'll have a storm system heading into Mid-Michigan from the southwest for Wednesday. Some heavy, wet snow will be accompanied by strong winds, so we have designated Wednesday as our next "Alert Day." We'll be tracking that storm closely on ABC12 News. - JR