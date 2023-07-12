 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay,
Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland,
Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and
Wayne.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into
southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The
organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable
of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event
total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM
to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit
eastward by sunrise Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take
action should flooding develop.

Some Heavy Rain is Likely Early Tonight

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Dry conditions held across Mid-Michigan for the better part of our Wednesday, but that is changing quickly this evening.  A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the overnight hours as some heavy rain heads our way.  Some localized flooding will be possible, with more than an inch of rain expected in some areas.  The rain will be accompanied by some thunder and lightning at times.

A few showers may linger in some areas early Thursday, but the bulk of the rain will be moving off to our east.  We will see some sunshine for the day, but I can't rule out a few random showers popping up again during the afternoon.  Temperatures Thursday will range from around 60 in the morning, to the upper 70s for the afternoon.

You'll want to keep your umbrella handy for a while as conditions remain a bit unsettled right on through the weekend.  More showers will develop Friday, while some showers and thundershowers will be scattered about the ABC12 viewing area all weekend long.  High temperatures for that stretch should be pretty close to our average of 82-degrees.  We'll let you know if our rain chances will continue into next week on ABC12 News.   - JR

