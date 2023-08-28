Some Rain and Rumbles will Return Tuesday

Bright sunshine bathed Mid-Michigan Monday and combined with very light breezes to make for a beautiful day. And our skies were actually pretty blue as the smoke we have been dealing with all summer was very thin. Clear skies will hold overnight, and our low temperatures will range from the low, to middle 50s.
Our best shot at seeing some blue sky Tuesday will come very early in the day. As a cool front drops in on us from the northwest, our clouds will thicken up pretty quickly. The front will support some rain, as well as a few rumbles of thunder for the afternoon. The rain really shouldn't get very heavy, and highs will move into the 70s before the showers begin.
Behind the front, temperatures will drop back into the 60s Wednesday. Wednesday will begin with lingering cloud cover, but skies should clear during the afternoon. Bright skies will continue for Thursday and Friday too. Temperatures will trend upward into, and through, Labor Day weekend with mainly dry weather expected. We'll look at our rain chances on ABC12 News. - JR