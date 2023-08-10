Some Rain and Thunder to Close Out the Week

All-in-all, Thursday was just about as typical an August 10th can be. Temperatures in the morning surrounded 60-degrees. Our "normal" low is 59. Highs for the day ranged from the 70s to lower 80s, which, again, is right where we should be. We did see a few showers pop up during the day, but those will fade through the evening.
Friday will begin with mostly sunny conditions, but as the day wears on we'll see a better chance of showers and thunderstorms for the area as a whole. Ahead of the rain, highs should manage to touch 80 in many areas on light southerly breezes. Scattered thundershowers will continue through Friday night.
The trend for Saturday will be for our skies to brighten back up, and Sunday should turn out to be a partly sunny day. Highs for the weekend will continue to hang around the 80-degree mark. On ABC12 News we're tracking cooler air and more rain for the first part of next week. - JR