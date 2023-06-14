Some Rain Returns Tomorrow

Sunshine returned to Mid-Michigan Wednesday and, as a result, temperatures made a move into the 70s for the afternoon. You may have noticed that the sky wasn't very blue. We still have smoke at altitude filtering the sun a bit. Overnight, we'll have some starlight and lows will surround the 50-degree mark early Thursday morning.
We will see a little bit of sunshine from time-to-time Thursday, but every so often we will end up with overcast conditions and some rain. Some much-needed showers will also be accompanied by some rumbles of thunder, so a few brief, heavy downpours will be possible. In general, we won't see as much rain as we need. Highs for the day will stay below our average of 78.
It looks like another stretch of dry weather will begin Friday. We'll start the day with some clouds, but the trend will be for the skies to brighten-up nicely through the day. After that, lots of sunshine is anticipated for Saturday, Sunday, and Juneteenth. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what that sunshine will mean for our temperature trend. - JR