Some rain to end the day

A low pressure system tracking along a front to the south of us will bring the chance for rain as we finish out the day. As this system moves out tonight and high pressure moves in from the north, we'll see skies clear throughout the day tomorrow.
After starting with patchy fog, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the first part of the day. Thicker clouds move in during the afternoon with rain chances heading into the evening. Showers become more scattered into the late night before ending. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s for most, closer to Lake Huron you'll be closer to 60 thanks to a ENE wind at 5-10mph.
Tonight we'll drop to the mid and upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the NE around 10mph as spotty showers end.
Tomorrow clouds decrease with more sun for the afternoon! Highs will be in the mid 60s, cooler near the lake, with a NE wind at 10-15mph.
We'll see sunny skies Wednesday with low 70s!