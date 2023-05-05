Some rain today

A stationary front just to the west along with some extra energy higher in the atmosphere will bring us rain chances today and into early next week. Saturday will be your pick day to get outdoors!
Today's highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 60s. Further north of the bay and closer to Lake Huron it'll be cooler, more of the 50s, thanks to more clouds and seeing scattered showers along with a SE wind at 5-10mph. Closer to the bay and northward will be the best area to see more scattered rain into the afternoon.
Tonight rain ends and clouds decrease. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with SE winds at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.
Tomorrow we'll start the day with sunshine before clouds increase into the afternoon and evening. High temps reach the mid 60s to around 70.
Sunday we'll make it to around 70 degrees with scattered rain. Rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday with a few storms possible.