Some Shadows Possible Early on Groundhog Day

Bright sunshine and southwesterly winds drove temperatures from the single-digits Wednesday morning, easily into the 20s during the afternoon. All-in-all it was a beautiful winter's day. With southwesterly winds continuing to hold through the night, warmer air will be moving in, so temperatures Thursday morning will be in the teens.
Thursday is Groundhog Day and there is a pretty good chance of seeing some sun to begin the day. A shadow, of course, would mean six more weeks of winter. Clouds will increase as a cold front moves in from the northwest. A few flakes of snow will even be possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs for the day will surround 30.
Behind Thursday's cold front, temperatures will take a quick dip for Friday. Northwest to westerly winds will stir up some clouds, and maybe even some flurries. Highs for the day will be in the low double-digits. On ABC12 News we're tracking warmer air headed our way for the weekend. - JR