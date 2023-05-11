Some Showers are Headed Our Way

Mother Nature dished up another dandy of a day across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Mostly sunny skies combined with a gentle southwesterly breeze to take temperatures from around 50 in the morning, to around 80 for the afternoon. Overnight, lows will stay in the 50s for the most part with fair, to partly cloudy skies expected.
Friday will feature more cloud cover, and by the end of the day, some showers. The best chance of a little rain will be across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Despite the extra clouds, temperatures Friday will still manage to cruise through the 70s. A few spots may top the 80-degree mark one more time.
Lots of clouds are expected Saturday too. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler as winds shift in off of Lake Huron. Temperatures will drop even further for Mothers' Day as an onshore wind continues. While Sunday will be cooler, I think we should manage to get back into a little more sunshine for the day. We'll let you know how far temperatures will tumble on ABC12 News. - JR