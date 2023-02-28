Some Snow Moves in Late Tonight

Clouds and even a few flurries lingered across Mid-Michigan early Tuesday. For the afternoon, the sun popped out, shining down on all the snow and ice we received Monday. Highs for the day topped out near 40-degrees. Overnight, temperatures will stay in the 20s as our clouds increase and as some flakes of snow return late.
Wednesday morning will begin with some light snow, or perhaps, a light rain/snow mix. A few slippery roads can't be ruled out for the morning drive, but it shouldn't be a major problem. By afternoon, we may be left with some breaks in the clouds. Highs for the day should manage to move back into the 40s.
Thursday will be a mostly cloudy, but otherwise quiet, day. For Friday, our next winter storm will be making a move toward Lower Michigan. We should manage to get through the morning drive okay, but snow will overspread the ABC12 viewing area as the day wears on. For the southern parts of the area, it may be a rain/snow mix. We'll keep an eye on it for you on ABC12 News. - JR