Some snow squalls likely for the Thumb

*** Alert Day Friday for the Thumb Region ***
Thursday was yet another dreary day across Mid-Michigan. With all the clouds, and with winds turning in from the north, temperatures hardly moved. Pockets of raindrops and drizzle were also scattered across the landscape too. For the rest of the night, scattered flurries will be possible in most areas. In the Thumb, some squalls will be possible. Temperatures early Friday morning will range from the 20s, to around 30.
Friday will feature lots of clouds and a good bit of wind. With that strong wind blowing straight in from the north, don't expect temperatures to do much. Readings will hold pretty steady at around that 30-degree mark. That cold, strong northerly wind will also stir up some flurries here & there. The exception will continue to be out in the Thumb Region where Lake Huron may enhance the snow a bit. Out there, the combination of a light accumulation in some spots, wind gusts in the 30mph range, and sub-freezing temperatures will make for slow travel conditions at times.
By Saturday, we will be back into some sunshine along with a kinder, gentler breeze. Soak up the sun while you can, because the clouds will be thickening right back up on Sunday. This will lead to the development of some rain for Martin Luther King, Jr. day as strong south-southwesterly winds drive temperatures into the 40s. We'll let you know how long the rain will linger on ABC12 News. - JR