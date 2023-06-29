 Skip to main content
...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Some Storms Likely Tonight

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

Thicker smoke returned to Mid-Michigan Thursday, so as travelers hit the roads to get a jumpstart on the holiday weekend, visibilities were reduced.  We also had a few showers and thundershowers scattered about the area.  More of that is expected right on into our nighttime hours.  Lows early Friday morning will be staying in the 60s.

Friday will be less smokey, and most of us will stay dry during the day.  There is a chance of a few isolated showers popping up during the heat of the day as temperatures make a move into the upper 80s.  Otherwise, we will expect partly sunny conditions and light southwest to westerly breezes.

We will carry a chance of seeing at least a few showers for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.  The best chance of rain will come Sunday, but none of those days should be a total washout.  High temperatures for the weekend will run at above average levels for the most part.  We'll have a look at that all-important Fourth of July forecast on ABC12 News.   - JR

