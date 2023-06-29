Some Storms Likely Tonight

Thicker smoke returned to Mid-Michigan Thursday, so as travelers hit the roads to get a jumpstart on the holiday weekend, visibilities were reduced. We also had a few showers and thundershowers scattered about the area. More of that is expected right on into our nighttime hours. Lows early Friday morning will be staying in the 60s.
Friday will be less smokey, and most of us will stay dry during the day. There is a chance of a few isolated showers popping up during the heat of the day as temperatures make a move into the upper 80s. Otherwise, we will expect partly sunny conditions and light southwest to westerly breezes.
We will carry a chance of seeing at least a few showers for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The best chance of rain will come Sunday, but none of those days should be a total washout. High temperatures for the weekend will run at above average levels for the most part. We'll have a look at that all-important Fourth of July forecast on ABC12 News. - JR