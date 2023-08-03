Some Storms Possible Early Tonight

Very warm, humid conditions held across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Southwesterly breezes prevailed ahead of a cool front that will bring us a chance of a few thunderstorms this evening and early tonight. Behind the front, we will be left with partly cloudy skies for the night, and with lows early Friday morning mainly in the lower 60s.
Friday is shaping up to be a dandy of a day. Sky conditions will range from partly, to mostly sunny. Winds will be blowing in from the north, to northeast at a light pace. Highs for the day will be mainly in the 70s, with a few spots sneaking back into the lower 80s. Our "normal" high temperature is now 81-degrees.
The weekend is shaping up pretty well too. High temperatures each day will surround the 80-degree mark. Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and a light wind in off of Lake Huron. Sunday will begin with some sunshine, but will end with some showers and thundershowers developing late in the day. We'll let you know how long the rain will linger into next week on ABC12 News. - JR