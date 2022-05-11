Some Storms This Afternoon

A warm front lifting to the north of us will keep some clouds around this morning, along with the chance for a stray shower, before we clear out to end the day. It’ll be warm with highs into the low and mid 80s! A SSE wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron just a tad cooler.
We’ll have mainly clear skies tonight with lows near 60. Winds will stay out of the SSE.
Under the warm front we’ll stay warm through Saturday! Highs tomorrow and Friday will be in the low to mid 80s with lots of sunshine!
The next chance of rain holds off until the weekend with a cold front. That front cools us down into next week.