Some Storms will Fire Up Thursday

Winds turned in from the south Wednesday, and temperatures moved into the 80s as a result. Most of us saw a decent amount of sunshine for the day, but there were a few thundershowers that popped up too. Those faded as the sun set, so we will be left with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s overnight.
Southwesterly winds Thursday will warm us up a little more as humidity levels also increase. Sunshine early in the day will give way to an increasing risk of thunderstorm development during the afternoon. A few strong ones will be possible, so we'll keep an eye on that potential. Highs for the day will range from the middle, to upper 80s.
Behind the cool front that will support Thursday's storms, we will get into some pleasant conditions to end the workweek. Skies will become mostly sunny Friday with a northerly wind prevailing. Highs for the day will surround the 80-degree mark. Temperatures for the weekend will remain in the same ballpark. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if we'll see some thundershowers return for the weekend. - JR