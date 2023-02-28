Some sun this afternoon

After starting the day with cloudy skies and light drizzle/flurries, high pressure moving in will help us to dry out and see some sun through the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will make it to the mid and upper 30s to low 40s with a brisk W wind at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph.
Winds turn lighter tonight, shifting to the SE, down to 5-10mph. Clouds return with scattered mix and light snow into early tomorrow morning, particularly near the I-69 corridor as a low pressure system moves through to the south.
Another low pressure system tracking along a front near the UP will bring scattered light snow and mix to areas near the bay and northward tomorrow evening. Across Mid-Michigan, little to no accumulation is expected tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday with winds shifting to the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph at times.
We're drier Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. We're watching a system for Friday that could bring us snow.