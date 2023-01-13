Some Sunshine Returns for the Weekend...

Strong northerly winds stirred up snow showers and flurries across Mid-Michigan Friday. The snow didn't amount to too much, but it was blown around a good bit. Overnight, the winds will turn a little more to the northwest and diminish in speed. This will shut the lingering flurries down, and allow the clouds to break up.
Temperatures Saturday will start in the teens, and that is right where we should be this time of the year. Bright sunshine will help readings recover pretty well for the day. Highs for the day will generally be in the lower 30s. Winds will be much more tolerable, blowing in from the northwest at less than 10mph.
It'll be back to mostly cloudy conditions Sunday. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be warmer as winds take on a southerly component. Highs will be in the 40s. For Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we'll have clouds in the morning, but we will be dry. By afternoon, rain or a rain/snow mix will be moving back into the ABC12 viewing area. We'll tell you how long the pattern will linger into the week on ABC12 News. - JR