 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...Some Icy Spots on Area Roads...

The wet snow that fell today and slowly falling temperatures this
evening is leading to icy spots on untreated surfaces. Drivers
should beware that there may be some ice on the roads tonight,
especially on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will however
just below freezing through the night.

Some Sunshine to Begin the Week

  • 0

JR's Sunday Night Weather Report

It looked a little more like January Sunday as some snow flew across Mid-Michigan. Accumulations were light, but we did have some slippery roads for a few hours in some spots. As the pattern moves off to our east, mostly cloudy skies will hold for the night. Low temperatures early Monday morning will be in the 20s.

The start of the workweek will be pretty quiet weatherwise. In fact, we may even get into some sunshine for a time on Monday. A few snow showers will return for Monday night, but they won't be a big deal. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected for Tuesday. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 30s.

A winter storm will impact weather conditions across much of lower Michigan Wednesday. We have designated Wednesday as an "Alert Day" for the potential of snow accumulation. The snow will develop during the morning, and then increase in coverage and intensity into the afternoon. We will continue to watch this developing storm on ABC12 News.   - JR

Recommended for you