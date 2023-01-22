Some Sunshine to Begin the Week

It looked a little more like January Sunday as some snow flew across Mid-Michigan. Accumulations were light, but we did have some slippery roads for a few hours in some spots. As the pattern moves off to our east, mostly cloudy skies will hold for the night. Low temperatures early Monday morning will be in the 20s.
The start of the workweek will be pretty quiet weatherwise. In fact, we may even get into some sunshine for a time on Monday. A few snow showers will return for Monday night, but they won't be a big deal. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected for Tuesday. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 30s.
A winter storm will impact weather conditions across much of lower Michigan Wednesday. We have designated Wednesday as an "Alert Day" for the potential of snow accumulation. The snow will develop during the morning, and then increase in coverage and intensity into the afternoon. We will continue to watch this developing storm on ABC12 News. - JR