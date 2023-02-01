Some sunshine today

A stationary front and low pressure system toward the straits will keep some clouds around, but a high pressure system helps to give us some sunshine, too. The next low pressure system moving in tomorrow brings a strong cold front through the area which changes things to end the week.
Today's highs will be a tad below normal in the mid 20s - normal high is 30 degrees. A breezy SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s, will make it feel more like the mid teens. We'll have sun and clouds with the slight chance of seeing a few flurries this morning.
Tonight some clouds stay in place, and that combined with a SW wind at 15-20mph helps to prevent temps from falling off as much. Lows will be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.
We'll then warm to the upper 20s to around 30 tomorrow afternoon. We'll start the day dry, with some sun southward, before the front brings scattered light snow showers in during the afternoon and evening. Winds shift from the SW to NW at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph, which kicks in scattered lake effect snow and brings in much colder air.
Temps will be near 0 Friday morning, struggle to get past 10 degrees Friday afternoon, and then drop below 0 again Saturday morning.
Luckily we warm up through the weekend and into next week!