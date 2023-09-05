Some Thunderstorms are Expected Wednesday

The heat and humidity held across Mid-Michigan again Tuesday. Temperatures cruised through the 80s, with some spots spiking up into the 90s. Warm, humid conditions will hold right on through the night. With partly cloudy skies expected, lows early Wednesday morning will stay above 70-degrees in many areas.
With the warm, humid air in place, and with a cool front approaching from the west, Wednesday will be a bit unsettled across the ABC12 viewing area. After a dry start to the day, some rain and thunderstorms will develop into, and through, the afternoon. Gusty winds and some heavy downpours will be possible, so stay weather aware.
With the front moving off to our east Thursday, northwesterly winds will be cooling us down. Highs for the day will be in the lower 70s with scattered, light showers expected. We should have a pretty quiet end to the week, but temperatures will be a little bit below our average of 77-degrees. We'll look at our rain chances for the upcoming weekend on ABC12 News. - JR