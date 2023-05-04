Spotty Showers Tonight and Friday

Mother Nature finally dished up a decent day across Mid-Michigan Thursday. After a little frost early in the morning, a mix of sun and clouds allowed temperatures to sneak into the lower 60s in most areas. That is still a little below average, but it is also much better than what we've had to deal with lately.
We will carry a chance of showers overnight and for Friday too. It shouldn't be a heavy pattern, but we will have to deal with some wet roads from time to time. The best chance of rain Friday will be across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. High temperatures Friday will move easily into the 60s across the southern parts of the area. Readings will stay in the 50s for the northern parts of the area, and in areas near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay.
Saturday is shaping up to be a dandy of a day. We'll have at least partly sunny skies, and highs will surround the 70-degree mark. More showers will return during the day Sunday, and we'll have a little more rain for Monday too. Neither day will be a washout, and highs will continue to surround 70. We'll have a look at how long the warmer air will be hanging around on ABC12 News. - JR