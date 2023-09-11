Spotty Showers will Continue Tuesday

Little peeks of sunshine early Monday gave way to some shower activity during the course of the afternoon. High temperatures managed to touch 70-degrees in some spots before the showers began. Overnight, our rain will taper off to scattered showers. Lows will be in the 50s early Tuesday morning.
You'll want to keep the umbrella handy Tuesday. Light showers will continue on a scattered basis through the day. That means we will see pockets of light rain from time-to-time and from place-to-place. No one location, however, will have a day-long rain. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 60s. Our "normal" high is now 75.
We'll carry lots of clouds and even a few sprinkles for the day Wednesday. Highs will again be in the 60s. After that, we will see the return of brighter skies to close out the week. The brighter skies will, of course, mean warmer temperatures. We'll tell you just how warm on ABC12 News. - JR