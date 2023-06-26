Spotty Showers will Linger

Some much-needed rain came courtesy of some strong thunderstorms Sunday, and continued on through our Monday in the form of scattered, lighter showers. Many parts of Mid-Michigan have picked up more than a half-inch of rainfall since the it began, while others of us are working on an inch or so. Occasional light showers will continue overnight.
Scattered, generally light, showers should come to an end by around midday Tuesday. After that, the trend will be for our skies to brighten up through the afternoon. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will surround the 60-degree mark, while highs for the afternoon will be mainly in the 70s. Our "normal" high is now 81-degrees.
Highs will be back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, with mainly dry weather expected. A few random sprinkles may pop up, but nothing of significance. I think we'll have a better chance of seeing some showers on Friday and again late Saturday. Having said that, neither of those days will be a washout. We'll have a look at temperatures through the holiday weekend on ABC12 News. - JR