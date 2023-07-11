Storms Have Ended, but More Rain will Return

As promised, after a quiet start to the day, some thunderstorms rapidly developed Tuesday afternoon across the southeastern parts of the ABC12 viewing area as a cool front moved across the state. With the front moving off to our south and east, the threat of rain and storms has ended, and we'll expect partly cloudy skies for the night.
We may be greeted by a little bit of sunshine Wednesday morning, but it won't stick around for very long. More rain will move back into Mid-Michigan during the day, so keep your umbrella handy. It looks like the southern parts of the area will see the bulk of the rain, but we'll all have at least a little bit. Highs for the day will drop back into the 70s.
Thursday will begin with some lingering showers, but by the end of the day we should get back into some sunshine. Highs Thursday will move back up to near the 80-degree mark. A few more showers may return Friday, but the day won't be a washout. We'll all have a better chance of seeing more rain on Saturday. We'll look at the complete weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR