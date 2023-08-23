Storms Remain a Possibility Overnight

*** STORMTRACKER12 ALERT DAY CONTINUES OVERNIGHT ***
Some rain and thunderstorms rolled across the ABC12 viewing area Wednesday, with the eastern parts getting hit hardest. We may see another round of storms overnight, and some could again pack a punch, so stay weather aware! Some gusty winds, hail, and more heavy downpours will be possible in some areas. We're tracking that severe weather threat on ABC12 News.
We will also have a wide range of temperatures across Mid-Michigan overnight and Thursday. The northern parts of the area will be noticeably cooler than the southern parts. Highs Thursday will range from the lower 70s up north, to near 90 across the south. The day will begin quietly, but more storms will again be possible through the afternoon.
By late Thursday a cold front will move off to our south. This will turn our winds in from the north for Friday and the weekend. As a result, our temperatures will be quite a bit cooler in most areas, and that will be with partly sunny conditions. Highs Friday will be near "normal" in the upper 70s, but readings will be below "normal" for the weekend.