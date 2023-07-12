Strong Storms and Heavy Rain will End Overnight

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland and Shiawassee.

* WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1206 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Flint, Owosso, Hartland, Fenton, Howell, Flushing, Grand
Blanc, Holly, Davison, Durand, Fowlerville, Clio, Perry,
Laingsburg, New Lothrop, Burton, Swartz Creek, Linden,
Corunna and Cohoctah.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland and Shiawassee.

* WHEN...Until 515 AM EDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 136 AM EDT, Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen
from earlier thunderstorms. The rain is quickly coming to an
end. It will however take several hours for water to recede.
- Additional rainfall amounts of less than a half inch are
expected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Flint, Owosso, Hartland, Fenton, Howell, Flushing, Grand
Blanc, Holly, Davison, Durand, Fowlerville, Clio, Perry,
Laingsburg, New Lothrop, Burton, Swartz Creek, Linden,
Corunna and Cohoctah.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
areas, Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland,
Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola,
Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain and numerous thunderstorms will move across Southeast
Michigan tonight. The rain will be moderate to heavy at
times. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches is possible
tonight. The rain will then exit to the east just prior to
daybreak Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Strong Storms and Heavy Rain will End Overnight

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Dry conditions held across Mid-Michigan for the better part of our Wednesday, but that quickly changed through the evening.  Strong storms and heavy rains moved in with some thunder and lightning at times.  Localized flooding can be expected through Thursday morning in some areas, even as the rain moves out.

A few showers may linger in some areas early Thursday, but the bulk of the rain will be moving off to our east.  We will see some sunshine for the day, but I can't rule out a few random showers popping up again during the afternoon.  Temperatures Thursday will range from around 60 in the morning, to the upper 70s for the afternoon.

You'll want to keep your umbrella handy for a while as conditions remain a bit unsettled right on through the weekend.  More showers will develop Friday, while some showers and thundershowers will be scattered about the ABC12 viewing area all weekend long.  High temperatures for that stretch should be pretty close to our average of 82-degrees.  We'll let you know how long our rain threat will linger into next week on ABC12 News.   - JR

