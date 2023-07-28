Strong storms are possible later today into tonight

Today is a StormTracker12 Alert Day due to the potential for strong storms later today.
We're starting off with spotty light rain showers along with a bit of sunshine through the clouds. It'll be hot and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and humidity making it feel like the mid 90s. Winds will shift from the S to N at 5-10mph.
Scattered showers and storms look to develop later in the afternoon and evening, carrying through the late night into early tomorrow morning. Our main threats are gusty winds and heavy rain, but hail and an isolated tornado are possible. Models have had a bit of disagreement on this system so we'll continue to keep you updated!
Rain looks to end for the most part around 8/9am Saturday morning. We'll see showers possible here and there tomorrow and Sunday, but most stay dry with more sun throughout the weekend.
Temps tonight fall to the 60s with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 70s to near 80.