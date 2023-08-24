Strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening

A low pressure system moving across the state will bring another round of showers and storms this afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible. We then dry out tonight into tomorrow before another chance at rain Friday night into Saturday morning - we're watching this closely for the Crim races.
After starting the morning with fog and drizzle we get a chance to dry out midday. This afternoon features divided temps again with 70s further north and east to low/mid 80s further south and west. Showers and storms look to develop around 3/4pm north of the bay, moving southward throughout the evening before ending by the late night.
Tonight will be mild with lows in the mid and upper 60s as winds shift from the W to N around 10mph. We'll see patchy fog with some clouds across the area.
Tomorrow we'll see some sun through the clouds with highs near 80.
There's a slight chance for showers overnight Friday into Saturday morning and another rain chance Tuesday.