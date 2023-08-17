Strong storms are possible today

After starting the morning with sunshine, a cold front coming through will bring the chance for storms, possibly strong. For that reason today is an Alert Day.
Today will be cooler with highs near 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph at times. We'll see a line of showers and storms move across the state this morning into the early afternoon, then more scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening.
A few storms may be strong with gusty winds being the main threat. Rain ends late this evening with skies clearing tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s with a W to NW wind around 10mph.
That gives way to more sun tomorrow! Highs will be in the low 70s with NW winds at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.
We're back to near 80 Saturday.